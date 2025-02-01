Family-owned company shares secret to multi-generational success: 'You come to some grim realities quickly'

Collins Pine Co., a family-owned timber company based in Chester, California, has operated for over 80 years using an approach that keeps forests healthy for generations, reported the Plumas Sun.

The secret? "Live on the interest, don't dip into the principal," says Eric O'Kelley, forest manager for Collins Pine. The company selectively removes weaker trees from its 135,000 acres, giving stronger ones room to grow. It returns to the same areas every 15-20 years, maintaining a natural balance.

This method, called uneven-aged management, earned Collins the first Forest Stewardship Council certification in North America. The company's founder, Truman W. Collins, pioneered this approach in 1942 after seeing other timber companies run out of trees.

The Chester facility produces 80-100 million board feet of lumber yearly and employs 122 people.

"There are always opportunities to walk in off the street and have a career," says former operations manager Murray Caton. These jobs support the local economy while maintaining sustainable forest practices.

The company adapted quickly when the 2021 Dixie Fire burned 60,000 acres of its land.

"You come to some grim realities quickly," Caton says. Collins is now planting over 1 million trees annually, up from its usual 30,000. It focuses on drought-resistant species, such as ponderosa pine, planted at lower densities to create more resilient forests.

"The forest will tell you what will grow," O'Kelley explains.

The company stays current with technology too. Modern equipment makes logging safer: the Chester facility recently celebrated its first year without workplace accidents. Its mill uses artificial intelligence to grade lumber quality, boosting efficiency while maintaining its commitment to sustainable practices.

Collins manages 95,000 acres in its Almanor Forest and 40,000 acres near Westwood. Its lumber reaches markets worldwide, including Japan, though locals can still buy directly from its Chester builder supply store. This mix of global reach and local presence helps maintain a stable business model.

The company's success demonstrates smart forest management can build strong local economies. The approach creates jobs, maintains healthy forests, and supplies sustainable wood products. It's showing how businesses can thrive by taking care of natural resources.

As O'Kelley puts it, "The best feeling is when you're taking out trees that are weak, giving the mill a good product, but still improving the stand."

