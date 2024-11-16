Scientists issue shocking warning after assessing dangers faced by the world's trees: 'We are currently in a ... crisis'

More than one-third of the world's trees are in danger of disappearing forever — a crisis that threatens not just forests but the air we breathe and the communities that depend on them, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

Scientists from two leading conservation organizations just dropped some startling news at the UN biodiversity summit in Colombia: 38% of tree species worldwide are at risk of extinction. That's more threatened species than all endangered birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians combined.

The crisis spans 192 countries, with familiar trees like magnolias, oaks, and maples fighting for survival. Farming expansion and logging remain the biggest threats globally, while pests and diseases pose risks in cooler regions.

Why are trees important?

Think of trees as Earth's air purifiers. They clean our air, soak up harmful carbon pollution, and create homes for thousands of species that keep our ecosystems healthy. But their importance goes beyond the environment.

The situation is critical, according to conservation researcher Steven Bachman, who told the BBC, "We are currently in a biodiversity crisis. Many species of trees all around the world are providing habitat for many other species of birds, mammals, insects, fungi. If we lose the trees we are losing many other species with them."

When forests disappear, we lose the natural systems that prevent flooding, provide natural cooling in cities, and support millions of jobs worldwide. Every tree that vanishes takes a piece of our planet's future with it.

What's being done about endangered trees?

The good news? World leaders are taking action. They're meeting right now to assess progress on protecting 30% of Earth's lands and oceans by 2030, a goal that could help save countless threatened trees.

Scientists aren't sitting idly by, either. At the Royal Botanic Gardens, researchers are collecting seeds and growing specimens in protected areas, ensuring these vital species survive for future generations.

You can join the effort, too. Supporting local tree-planting initiatives, choosing sustainably sourced wood products, and backing conservation organizations are simple ways to help protect the trees that protect us. Saving money on cooling costs by planting shade trees around your home is just one example of how helping the planet helps your wallet, too.

