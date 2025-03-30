Mining giant announces new plan to revolutionize its operations: 'Ambitious'

The world's largest copper producer has announced it intends to significantly reduce pollution in its value chain, continuing a trend toward even cleaner electric vehicles and green technologies.

As detailed by Reuters, Codelco said that it plans to tackle indirect emissions, which account for 60% of its total pollution. The Chilean state-owned miner is aiming to slash those emissions by 25% by 2030 as it addresses a growing demand for traceable copper, which can help governments and corporations meet their policy and sustainability goals.

Copper is a crucial material in all sorts of electric equipment, supporting power transmission and generation. For instance, EVs use it in batteries, wiring, charging infrastructure, motors, and more, per the International Copper Association, which estimates that EV copper demand will soar from approximately 204,000 tons in 2017 to 1.9 million tons by 2027.

That makes Codelco's indirect emissions goal all the more important. While extracting metals and minerals for EV components is much less polluting than mining for dirty fuels — adding to the reasons why EVs are ultimately a boon for public health and the planet — copper mining is a polluting industry, generating up to 7% of heat-trapping pollution worldwide, per Reuters.

In addition to reducing indirect emissions associated with factors such as waste treatment and disposal, business travel, and distribution, Codelco says it aims to slash its overall pollution by 70% over the next five years — a plan Reuters called "ambitious compared to its competitors" such as Antofagasta Minerals, which committed to a 10% reduction over the same time frame.

"We will implement 100% clean energy matrix. We will also innovate to replace all underground mine production and logistics equipment with electrical equipment and actively participate in the search for new clean energy sources such as green hydrogen," Coldeco says on its website.

The company also has plans to reduce inland water use, recycle 65% of nonhazardous waste, and support job growth by partnering with local workers and suppliers.

