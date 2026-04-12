Despite being called world's worst plastic polluter, Coca-Cola slashes global sustainability staff

It eliminated positions at its headquarters in Atlanta, followed by a wave of similar changes in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific markets.

Many individuals are struggling to find or keep a job, and Coca-Cola employees are among the latest affected by worsening economic conditions. The company has undergone significant restructuring, with many jobs lost. What is even more discouraging is that sustainability roles have taken a hit, according to Eco-Business.

What's happening?

Following Coca-Cola plant closures last year, the company restructured positions at its headquarters in Atlanta in January. It eliminated sustainability positions there, followed by a wave of similar changes in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific markets. While Eco-Business did not provide numbers, it noted that the last restructuring at the company in 2020 resulted in the loss of 22,000 jobs.

Why is this business move important?

While restructuring is not necessarily unusual — Eco-Business reported that this cycle repeats every three to five years — the focus on removing sustainability personnel is a significant problem. Coca-Cola has been criticized as the world's worst plastic polluter for multiple years, making it vital for human health and the ecosystem that it address its impact on the planet.

Yet despite major shortcomings that have yet to be addressed, the company removed even its global vice president of sustainability and digital transformation, transitioning them to a different position. This, combined with its choice to scale back 2030 sustainability targets, indicates a lack of commitment to reducing its negative impact.

What can I do about Coca-Cola's sustainability problems?

You can reduce plastic pollution directly by supporting products with plastic-free packaging, becoming part of the group of consumers who pushes companies like Coca-Cola toward more responsible behavior. If you do drink Coke, choose options that are the least environmentally damaging, like those packaged in glass.

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