Expert reveals which type of Coca-Cola is exceptionally bad for your health: 'It's a ticking time bomb'

"Your body can't metabolize it properly."

by Laurelle Stelle
Content creator David Céspedes recently shared a video revealing which variety of Coke is the best of the worst, As USA reported.

Photo Credit: iStock

Soda is never the beverage of choice when it comes to health, but some types are better than others. If you want to drink Coca-Cola, for example, there are several varieties to choose from, with noticeable differences between them.

What's happening?

Content creator David Céspedes (@dr.davidcespedes) recently shared a video revealing which variety of this iconic soda is the best of the worst, as AS reported. 

"If you're going to drink supermarket Coca-Cola, I'll explain which one you should never touch and which is the least harmful," the doctor says in his video. 

Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar are the worst, Céspedes reveals.

"The main problem is aspartame," he says, referring to the artificial sweetener used in place of sugar in these diet products. "Your body can't metabolize it properly, and it disrupts your brain, your gut microbiome, and your overall system."

However, that doesn't make regular Coca-Cola healthy, as other experts have also highlighted.

"It's not safe either because it contains high-fructose corn syrup," says Céspedes. "It's a ticking time bomb for your liver. One can has about 36 grams of sugar, enough to spike your blood sugar and increase inflammation."

Even the container that the Coke comes in makes a difference. Céspedes points out that the plastic bottles shed microplastics into the soda you drink — the same effect that makes drinking bottled water unhealthy.

Why is your choice of Coca-Cola products important?

Céspedes' position that drinking cola is never good for you has been backed up by experts, as Verywell Health reported. It leads to issues as small as acne breakouts and as large as heart disease.

All of that is on top of the negative impact of plastic bottles on the planet.

If you can minimize your impact by switching to a similar, healthier product, that's better for you and for the entire world.

What soda should you choose?

Ultimately, Céspedes recommends one specific product.

"If you're going to drink Coke, at least choose glass bottles," he says. "They don't have the plastic lining of cans and usually use cane sugar, which your body handles much better than high-fructose corn syrup. … If you're going to indulge, do it with a glass bottle, in moderation, and knowing exactly what's inside."

