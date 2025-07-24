Coca-Cola unveils bold new initiative that could have major impact on global food security: 'Delivering positive, lasting impacts'

The collaboration can help farmers in the world's third-largest rice exporter lower their production costs by 20 to 30% each season.

The next time you decide to buy a Coke, you may be supporting a crop that's essential to over half the world's population.

Vietnam Investment Review reported that Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam has launched a new sustainable rice farming project with agri-tech company Rize Vietnam and Ben & Archie, a global innovation studio.

The rice collaboration falls under the soda giant's sustainability community engagement initiative, EkoClimate, which is part of its expansive EkoCenter network.

From a Community Engagement Workshop that welcomes the farmers' families to assistance in converting to Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) and Maximum Residue Limit techniques, 42 small rice farmers will take steps in producing more resilient and cost-effective crops.

As a result, they can save water and reduce climate-warming methane release thanks to the use of intermittent drying versus constantly flooded rice fields. The Mekong Delta has been facing more salinity intrusion on freshwater sources and drought, according to the Health and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. Therefore, making eco-friendly adjustments to a pivotal crop is a must for food and water security.

According to Vietnam Investment Review, the Coca-Cola collaboration can help farmers in the world's third-largest rice exporter lower their production costs by 20 to 30% each season while ensuring good rice quality and protecting their rising market value.

Bui Khanh Nguyen, vice president of public affairs, communications, and sustainability at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, told Vietnam Investment Review, "We are proud to create employment opportunities for the local workforce, and to continue delivering positive, lasting impacts to the surrounding communities."

While the news from Vietnam, support for the food-grade plastic startup CuRe, and adding electric delivery vehicles spotlight Coca-Cola's attempt at cleaner and safer practices, the company has often been more associated with greenwashing instead of being green-friendly.

The soda brand has earned the label of the leading producer of plastic waste. While some plants have replaced the plastic six-pack rings with fiber-based ones, it doesn't negate the damage those plastic rings have already done in oceans and to wildlife for decades.

