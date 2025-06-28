Coca-Cola announces major change that will impact its iconic glass bottles: 'Benefits our customers, consumers, and employees'

In a bold move toward modernizing its operations and reducing environmental impact, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has officially announced a 146 million euro ($171 million) investment in its Grigny bottling facility in France, per European Supermarket Magazine.

This investment centers on the installation of a new high-speed returnable glass bottle production line at the Grigny plant.

This upgrade isn't just a simple boost in production. The expected annual output will increase by 60% to a total of 175 million unit cases. The line will churn out 60,000 returnable bottles per hour, accommodating a wide range of beverage types and sizes.

This is a major step forward for Coca-Cola in the environmental space, as every bottle can now be reused up to 25 times. That means fewer soda bottles in landfills, cutting a significant portion of waste. Coca-Cola has repeatedly ranked as the biggest plastic polluting brand, but this development is sure to help the company take a step in the right direction.

By committing to returnable glass, CCEP is finally responding to the growing demand for less wasteful drink packaging.

The changes in Grigny are set to cause a ripple effect that will extend far beyond the factory. CCEP has revealed that soon the facility will be hooked up to a local geothermal network, eliminating the need for gas boilers and slashing gas consumption by 80%.

The facility even boasts 3,500 square meters of solar panels, heat recovery systems, and efficient cooling tech. All of these combine for a 15% reduction in the site's pollution — roughly 700 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

For the people of Grigny and beyond, that will result in cleaner air, quieter machinery, and a workplace increasingly aligned with the future.

"Grigny has become a true center of excellence, combining industrial performance and local roots," said François Gay-Bellile, CEO of CCEP France, per ESM.

"Modernization and decarbonization sit at the heart of this transformation, which benefits our customers, consumers, and employees."

