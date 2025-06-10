Coca-Cola vows to make changes amid backlash over messaging on its bottles: 'It is good news'

The soft drink giant still has more work to do.

Coca-Cola will make adjustments to its recycling claims after backlash from the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), reported ESG Today.

The change comes after a November 2023 BEUC alert targeting bottling companies such as Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Danone for greenwashing by using the terms "100% recyclable" and "100% recycled," which are not accurate.

Having a "100% recyclable" bottle isn't always feasible without proper infrastructure, like bottle collection and effective sorting and processing to repurpose the plastic.

These soda bottle lids and labels usually don't come from already-recycled products, making "100% recycled" another misnomer.

However, Coca-Cola proactively responded to the Commission's alert and engaged with the EU's Consumer Protection Cooperation network.

So far, action has included switching to more appropriate language, including "This bottle, excluding label and cap, is made from 100% recycled plastic."

The director general of BEUC, Agustin Reyna, stated, "It is good news that Coca-Cola has heeded consumers' call and commits to clarify that its '100%' recycling claims only apply to parts of the bottle."

This change is an example of governments and commissions holding companies more responsible for their environmental claims and impacts, a huge step in creating a safer and cleaner planet for all. These steps are especially needed as Coca-Cola is the world's leading contributor of plastic waste, based on the annual Break Free From Plastic audit.

Coca-Cola has made some efforts to mitigate its negative environmental impacts, such as by switching some plastic six-pack rings to fiber-based paper or cardboard ones. In many European countries, Coca-Cola bottles now come with caps attached, ensuring the whole bottle gets recycled.

Despite the progress, the misnamed labels are yet another example of how the soft drink giant still has more work to do. One Oceana report predicts the company's annual plastic impact will balloon to 9.1 billion pounds by 2030 unless it makes real change in its single-use plastic practices.

However, the same study also stated that the company could reduce its plastic production by using 26.4% reusable packaging by 2030.

As individuals, using our purchasing power to let companies know we care about sustainability is one of the best ways to create change. There are plenty of eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands to buy into and even more sustainable brands to support.

