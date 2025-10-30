FDA issues significant recall for several Coca-Cola products — here's what you need to know

This was not the first time Coca-Cola products had to be recalled for a similar reason.

A Dallas-based Coca-Cola distributor initiated a voluntary recall of three popular Coke brand products, WSB-TV reported.

What's happening?

On Monday, Oct. 20, the Food and Drug Administration published a notice on its website regarding the Coca-Cola recall.

According to the FDA's website, no press release was issued to alert the media. The agency backdated the recall's effective date to Oct. 3.

Although news reports routinely described the recall as involving "Coca-Cola," there was an important distinction. Regional distributor Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages — a subsidiary of Arca Continental — initiated the recall in question.

CCSB described itself as "one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers" in the U.S., serving 31 million customers primarily in Texas as well as parts of Arkansas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The recall included 35-pack and 12-pack cases of three prominent Coca-Cola products in the distribution area: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Sprite.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

The FDA cited the "potential presence" of metal but didn't provide further details regarding the nature or cause of the contamination. According to the FDA, 4,228 units were affected in total.

Despite the relatively small geographical scope and scant units affected, the Coca-Cola recall was classified as "Class II," which the FDA defines as "a situation in which … a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Why is this concerning?

Earlier this year, a different regional Coca-Cola distributor initiated a recall in Illinois and Wisconsin for similar reasons, citing potential plastic contamination.

Coca-Cola is the world's most valuable non-alcoholic beverage company, according to Beverage Daily, and the brand has an outsized influence and impact to match.

For six years straight, Coca-Cola has earned the dubious distinction of being the "worst plastic polluter" on a global scale, demonstrating the brand's immense reach and capacity to harm or help the environment.

By the same token, Coke can make tremendous positive changes, even when enacted on a small scale.

When another regional Coca-Cola bottler in Philadelphia, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, made the seemingly minor decision to eliminate plastic rings from its multi-can packs, the company estimated that 75,000 pounds of plastic would be removed from the supply chain each year.

What's being done about it?

On Oct. 24, CBS News updated an article about the Coca-Cola recall, indicating that the affected products had already been accounted for.

"While the event remains on the FDA website, we can confirm all of the recalled product has been removed from the market. Nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to our consumers," the company said in a statement.

According to The Independent, no injuries related to the Coca-Cola recall were reported.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.