Coca-Cola hosts groundbreaking ceremony with 2,000 attendees: 'Making a positive difference in our communities'

Coca-Cola operates in more than 200 countries and territories, and the brand's impact goes far beyond its iconic beverages. In February, one of the soft-drink maker's longtime partners in the Philippines hosted its first Hybrid Mass Graduation Ceremony for women entrepreneurs.

As Punto! Central Luzon detailed, the groundbreaking ceremony took place in Bacolod, Negros Occidental, on Feb. 1, with 2,000 graduates of Coca-Cola's iSTAR program attending the event put on by the Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation, or NWTF, either in person or virtually.

Established in 2020, iSTAR is a free training initiative that empowers women to launch and manage retail businesses through digital platforms. Last year, Coca-Cola Philippines expanded its vision — made possible in collaboration with the country's Technical Education and Skills Development Authority — to create seven hubs for sustainable business development.

"The iSTAR program has been incredibly beneficial as it empowers women like me to run a sustainable business, allowing us to earn a living and enhance our quality of life," said Catherine Gallano, an iSTAR graduate and owner of a bakery.

With the ceremony complete, Ivanna Dela Torre — senior director of public affairs, communication, and sustainability at Coca-Cola Philippines — is encouraging entrepreneurs to continue growing at their nearest hubs, dubbed Centers for Entrepreneurship.

"To our graduates, your journey does not end here," Dela Torre said, per Punto! Central Luzon. "The CFEs are your 'go-to' spaces for continuous learning, business mentoring, and exploring new opportunities for innovation. As graduates, you are always welcome to visit the NWTF CFE, where you'll find support and guidance to help you grow and sustain your businesses."

As one of the world's top plastic polluters, Coca-Cola has taken plenty of heat for its negative impact on the environment. Despite its efforts to rectify that image, the criticism hasn't disappeared. Recently, for instance, consumers criticized Coca-Cola for using AI in its holiday commercials, arguing the result was a soulless and energy-intensive campaign that took jobs from creatives.

However, the company's iSTAR program is a shining example of what brands can accomplish when they commit to using at least a portion of their immense power for good.

"For over 112 years, Coca-Cola Philippines has been refreshing the lives of Filipinos and making a positive difference in our communities," Dela Torre said, per Punto! Central Luzon.

