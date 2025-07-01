Coca-Cola unveils new facility to address major issue with its operations: 'We know that we are responsible to find solutions'

  • Business Business

by Laurelle Stelle
Coca-Cola's international branches are taking steps to clean up the pollution they've created by building a site to collect and recycle PET plastic bottles in Papua New Guinea, the Papua New Guinea Post Courier reported.

The new facility, built by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, is in Limki and follows the creation of a similar facility in Port Moresby two years previously.

This would be a more impressive step if Coca-Cola were not itself responsible for much of the PET plastic being recycled. It is PNG's biggest beverage manufacturer and has been named the world's largest plastic polluter more than once.

"We know that we are responsible to find solutions to reduce the number of coke bottles in the environment," said CCEP sales and commercial director Tim Solly, per the Post Courier.

Nevertheless, this is a step in the right direction, and it's important to support eco-friendly initiatives by major brands when they occur.

CCEP worked with Branis Recycling to create the new facility.

"We identified Branis Recycling as the best company that we want to partner with, who are 100% owned by PNG and have a great network across the country," Solly said, per the Post Courier.

Brains and CCEP are relying on the public to collect bottles for the new recycling center to reach its potential.

"We need people to understand that recycling is important and more importantly, understand they can earn money through their recycling activities," Solly said, adding a challenge to outperform the Port Moresby facility.

That can only benefit locals. In addition to the financial benefits, they would be removing unsightly litter from their neighborhood and reducing the amount of microplastics making their way into the soil and water supply, where they could eventually harm the community.

CCEP has made several other eco-friendly updates this year and continues to make small changes to counteract its large polluting impact.

