Coca-Cola makes major changes at major bottling plant: 'Ongoing commitment'

While Coca-Cola has been highlighted as the world's worst plastic polluter, it is taking some steps to reduce its impact on the environment.

In the first quarter of 2025, its eastern branch, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, made several eco-friendly changes, which it outlined in a recent report, according to Packaging News.

First, in the Netherlands, the company has introduced a new line of reusable glass bottles.

Glass is already recyclable, but melting it down and reforming it into new bottles takes energy, so there is still an environmental and economic cost.

These new bottles can be collected and refilled as-is up to 25 times and are processed at a fully-electric factory in Dongen — making them far superior in terms of both cost-effectiveness and energy savings.

In Germany, the company took a different route with a bottle made from recycled plastic.

While some plastic is technically recyclable, it's rare to see it processed into new products in practice, so this is an active step toward a circular economy.

CCEP committed $22.2 million to upgrade its canning line in Queensland. It will be more efficient, saving 23% of its energy usage and 7,500 cubic meters (1,981,290 gallons) of water per year.

CCEP is also pushing for improved water management at its Indonesian and Belgian facilities, as well as investing in AI startup Avalo to develop climate-resilient sugarcane that will produce less heat-trapping air pollution during production.

In Spain, it encouraged thousands of bars and restaurants to join a climate activism movement focused on the hospitality industry. Finally, it made efforts to address litter and improve recycling collection in Sweden.

All this progress has won CCEP its ninth consecutive 'A' score from the Carbon Disclosure Project, Packaging News reported.

"Megan Mitrevski Dale, CCEP's director of environmental sustainability, highlighted that this accolade reflects the company's ongoing commitment to minimising its environmental impact," the outlet reported.

