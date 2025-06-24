Coca-Cola announces game-changing update in key market: 'It's the right thing to do'

"Our consumers are also asking for it."

The Coca-Cola Company is committing to being water neutral in Mexico by 2030, according to Mexico News Daily.

The commitment comes on the heels of Mexico's new National Agreement for the Human Right to Water, which supports renewed water access to residents. Coca-Cola Mexico's parent company, the Industria Mexicana de Coca-Cola, says it has already returned more than 4 million cubic meters of unused water in order to comply. All signatories to the law have committed to 126 million cubic meters of water savings.

Mexico City suffered critical water shortages last summer. While drought exacerbated by atmospheric pollution is a primary culprit of such shortages, excessive aquifer usage by Coca-Cola is a well-documented contributing factor. The district of San Cristóbal de las Casas is home to one Coca-Cola bottling plant that continued tapping into limited water supplies while locals went thirsty.

Drought is a problem that threatens agriculture, economies, and food security globally, leading to increases in grocery prices and climate migration.

"We already return more water than we consume," said Patricio Caso, director of public affairs, communications, and sustainability at Coca-Cola Mexico, per La Jornada. "Our commitment is to being water neutral."

The IMCC has also pledged $7.8 million in water development and water supply support for 700 schools.

Besides water usage, Coca-Cola remains the world's top source of plastic pollution despite efforts to curb its production.

Bottles can obstruct animals' digestive tracts, and once these plastics are in the oceans, the threat becomes more insidious. Bottles shed microplastics over time, which end up in the fish we catch and eat. Once ingested, microplastics can introduce all manner of immune, endocrine, and reproductive issues.

Despite its track record on water, Coca-Cola Mexico said it was committed to its new conservation measures.

"We're doing it because there are global commitments and it's the right thing to do, and because our consumers are also asking for it," Caso said, per La Jornada.

