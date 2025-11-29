Coca-Cola debuts first-of-its-kind alternative for its sodas: 'We'll continue to innovate … so we can continue to deliver'

"It's a first-of-its-kind solution for these products."

Coca-Cola HBC, one of Coke's bottling and packaging partners, is rolling out a new sustainable packaging option that could slash plastic waste.

It's a first-of-its-kind solution for these products, and it's already being tested out in the Austrian market, Manufacturing Digital reported.

In partnership with DS Smith and packaging machinery company Krones, they've created Lift Up, a fully recyclable cardboard handle designed to replace the plastic shrink wrap commonly used on 1.5-liter soda multipacks.

Lift Up may look simple — it's essentially a fiber-based handle and bottle carrier that is fully recyclable — but it addresses a huge environmental problem. Plastics are made from dirty fuels like oil and gas.

Eliminating plastic packaging components reduces the planet-warming pollution that threatens communities, causing supercharged weather events and increasing health risks. Less plastic also reduces the amount of microplastics contaminating our waterways, food chain, and bodies.

Coca-Cola HBC estimates that this one change alone will remove around 200 metric tons of plastic from the supply chain each year, while also lowering emissions across manufacturing, packing, and distribution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

The firm has also created a wraparound recyclable label to replace additional plastic marketing materials. Similar packaging changes have worked well, including paper-based six-pack rings, decomposable bioplastics, and other sustainable packaging alternatives.

Coca-Cola HBC's Marcel Martin said the innovation reflects the company's broader push toward net-zero emissions by 2040.

"We'll continue to innovate, collaborate, and invest, so we can continue to deliver our drinks in sustainable ways," Martin commented.

Fiber-based packaging still has an environmental footprint of its own, as trees must be harvested and industrial emissions remain part of the production process.

However, with shifts toward renewable energy sources and "sustainably managed forests," as President of the Forest Stewardship Council Sarah Billig told The Cool Down, that footprint can be minimized.

In the meantime, individuals can continue pushing businesses in the right direction by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging.

Finally, knowing your recycling options can help ensure these circular solutions are as effective as possible.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.