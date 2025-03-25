State regulators grapple with crucial decision after toxic nightmare is discovered lurking in the ground: 'Almost like flying blind'

"There is not going to be an easy fix."

In West Texas, especially the Permian Basin, old oil wells have been leaking polluted water for decades, threatening the region's groundwater supply and public health. In 2023, lawmakers launched a $10 million program to tackle the problem, but eligible counties are still awaiting funds.

What's happening?

Among the vast, arid desert of West Texas, 1,915 known abandoned oil wells dot the landscape, creating an environmental hazard when toxic pollutants bubble up to the surface. According to The Texas Tribune, these orphan oil and gas wells are called P-13 wells, and there are likely thousands of other undocumented ones that need plugging.

Over the last 100 years, oil companies have scoured the landscape for liquid gold, and when the wells turned up empty, they transferred ownership to landowners who used them for water. But many of them weren't sealed or maintained properly, creating a recipe for environmental disaster.

For example, in Pecos County, the 60-acre Lake Boehmer sprang from a former oil well that started leaking salty brine water decades ago. The leaks haven't stopped, and the Tribune reported it's become a toxic nightmare, as the lake releases dangerous hydrogen sulfide gas and heavy metals such as arsenic.

Lawmakers created a grant program to solve the problem, and funds should be distributed this summer after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality completes its rulemaking process. But critics say the money won't be enough to fix the issue, as remediating Lake Boehmer alone could cost millions.

"There is not going to be an easy fix," Hawk Dunlap, a well control specialist, told the Tribune. "Each well is going to be very specific in how it's addressed, and in my professional opinion it's gonna be almost like flying blind."

Why are leaking oil wells concerning?

Leaking oil wells pose major risks to local groundwater supplies since oil and other pollutants can leach into the water systems of nearby towns and farms. Residents who rely on well water might be forced to find alternatives, such as bottled water from stores, driving up their cost of living.

They're also dangerous for livestock who drink polluted water. Grist reported that Schuyler Wight, a rancher outside Midland, has lost several cattle — and therefore thousands of dollars — to leaking P-13 wells on his land. He's also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up the environmental damage left by the wells since the Railroad Commission of Texas would not help.

The Tribune noted the agency does not provide funding to plug P-13 wells because they're no longer considered oil wells. This decision has resulted in lawsuits brought by groundwater conservation districts and many complaints from environmental advocates.

"It's crazy, because these are some of the most intense contamination situations that we have in the state right now, and they're just choosing not to make it their problem," Virginia Palacios, executive director of the environmental watchdog Commission Shift, told the Tribune.

What's being done to help?

While rural communities wait for the funds from the TCEQ program to be distributed, Texas received $80 million in federal funding to plug orphaned oil wells last January. However, this does not include P-13 wells.

The carbon credit company ClimateWells travels across the country to plug abandoned oil and gas wells and has several projects planned for West Texas.

If you'd like to help, consider researching if you have old oil wells in your area and contacting local officials about cleanup efforts. Your voice matters, and you could make a big difference in the health of your community.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.