Coca-Cola unveils game-changing factory with high-tech features — here are the details

In what could go down as a landmark step toward sustainability and innovation, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam unveiled a $136 million facility in Tây Ninh province. It is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the country.

Opened July 11, this facility is located in Phu An Tanh Industrial Park in Bến Lức district. This location is strategic — close to key economic hubs such as Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia.

What sets this factory apart is that it's the first food and beverage factory in Vietnam to achieve LEED Gold certification.

Equipped with five modern bottling lines and capable of producing up to 1 billion liters annually, the factory is designed to run on renewable energy and deploy innovative water recovery and waste reduction technologies. The factory's 6-megawatt rooftop solar system and 10-ton biomass boiler are critical upgrades that help reduce the company's dependence on fossil fuels.

According to CEO Milly Cheng, the new tech reduces carbon pollution by roughly 7,000 tons per year. The plant reclaims and treats up to 89% of its used water, making it a model for industrial water stewardship in Asia. The facility also supports around 4,000 jobs.

While this launch represents a meaningful pivot for Coca-Cola, the company still faces constant scrutiny for its global environmental impact. For multiple years in a row, Coca-Cola has been the world's largest producer of branded plastic waste.

That said, it has taken action in other areas to improve its sustainability. Several other large companies are following suit, and it is important to support corporate efforts that put the planet first.

"The Vietnamese government hopes that Coca-Cola will continue to affirm its position as a model [foreign direct investment] enterprise," Nguyễn Đức Tâm, Vietnam's deputy minister of finance, said.

