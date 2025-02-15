Experts hail nation's 'remarkable' water recovery — here's how they did it

Experts say the increase is largely due to favorable weather conditions and increased rainfall, but it is also the result of hard work across the nation.

Morocco has seen a dramatic increase in its water reserves, the latest bit of good news for a country dealing with the effects of warming global temperatures.

Even though the North African nation has faced nearly six years of intense drought conditions, Morocco World News reports its dam water reserves had a filling rate of 28.4% as of early January. During the same time in 2024, that number was 23.2%, marking a "remarkable" jump in the total water within the country's reservoirs.

Located in an arid climate, Morocco has spent decades strategically building dams, a plan Morocco World News refers to as "a journey towards water security." More than 130 dams have been constructed since Morocco became independent in 1956, which has increased its water storage capacity by more than 700%, per the news outlet.

For a nation ranked 22nd most at risk of water shortage by the World Resources Institute, per the International Trade Administration, any increase in water is significant. And these efforts come at a time when droughts and water scarcity are becoming more prevalent globally.

The United Nations estimates that three-quarters of the global population may face water scarcity by 2050. This not only lessens access to drinking water, but also has severe ramifications on agriculture and other key industries.

In a U.N. report, executive secretary Ibrahim Thiaw said the data points to an increase in droughts and their duration, "not only affecting human societies but also the ecological systems upon which the survival of all life depends."

To combat this, some cities have enacted measures such as "extreme water recycling."

Fortunately, an increased water supply is just the latest bit of welcome news to come from Morocco. The North African nation is already home to a concentrated solar plant that is touted as the world's largest. And last year, the country announced it will dedicate roughly 2.5 million acres of land to green hydrogen projects.

