Coca-Cola announces revolutionary changes to its canning process: 'Top-tier equipment'

Australians will soon get a taste of a new era in Coca-Cola's canning process thanks to its newest, latest, and largest production line in company history.

The new facility in Brisbane will be able to process a whopping three million cans per day of Monster Energy, Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta, according to Retail News Asia.

As the largest canning line in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' repertoire, it marks a feat in efficiency that is making its mark on the global beverage industry.

"Through the use of revolutionary technology and top-tier equipment, our new line will enhance our production efficiency," said Orlando Rodriguez, the managing director of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Australia.

"This allows us to deliver our beverages to Australians faster and in a more sustainable manner," Rodriguez added.

The hero of the line's efficiency is its reverse osmosis system, which has maximized the water treatment capabilities of the facility by an additional 67%.

Plus, the production line is capable of filling cans at room temperature, which is estimated to cut annual energy usage by 23% in comparison with other production facilities in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' repertoire.

Efforts to mitigate environmental impact are crucial for Coca-Cola, which has been named the worst plastic polluter globally for six years running.

The company has begun implementing initiatives to limit the waste problem it creates, such as its Refresh. Renew. Recycle. program that supposedly addresses plastic pollution at every step of the bottles' lifecycles.

However, the company has also received backlash for deceptive business practices with its products, with one lawsuit accusing the brand of misleading consumers on the recyclability of its plastic bottles.

While there is still substantial work to be done by Coca-Cola, steps the company has taken with this new facility in Australia show there are ways for this beverage giant to address concerns of polluting the planet while still meeting the demands of local consumers.

