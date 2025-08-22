Coca-Cola launches major initiative to benefit communities near its factories: 'Directly improving the well-being of our people'

An Indian branch of the Coca-Cola Company is investing in the communities that serve its workforce. By bringing health and sanitation initiatives to underserved people, the company is attempting to offset destructive business practices in other areas.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages directly employs more than 5,000 people across India. The company has focused its most recent efforts on communities in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, home to two of its factories.

HCCB recently announced a new set of initiatives under its corporate social responsibility program, ProjectSHINE. Health camps were set up in six villages across the Chittoor district, and five public health centers were upgraded with modern medical equipment.

Hygiene and sanitation improvements were made at a local school. Crews built a new toilet block for students who may not otherwise have access to clean water.

The company's initiatives also emphasize the importance of developing work skills in women. Sewing machines were distributed to self-help groups across four villages. Training sessions were conducted on subjects such as hygiene, financial literacy, and digital marketing.

"By upgrading our Public Health Centres, enhancing access to clean drinking water, and actively supporting self-help groups, HCCB is directly improving the well-being of our people," said the minister of health, family welfare, and medical education in Andhra Pradesh. "I am confident that such strong partnerships will continue to deliver impactful and long-lasting benefits to our beloved Andhra Pradesh."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While this branch of the Coca-Cola Company is making an effort to mitigate the destructive business practices of the company at large, there is still a long way to go. Although focusing on building communities is a vital corporate action, it doesn't solve the problem Coca-Cola has with plastic waste.

In 2022, Break Free From Plastic's annual audit named Coca-Cola the world's worst polluter, a trend that continued in subsequent years. However, in recent years, the company has moved away from plastic packaging, taking small steps without overhauling the entirety of its business model.

By investing in communities, HCCB is not only contributing to the well-being of its workforce but also to the population it serves. These initiatives may not make up for the plastic pollution caused by the Coca-Cola Company globally, but they do push communities forward to a healthier, safer future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.