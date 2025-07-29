Coca-Cola trials revolutionary new pallet made of coconut fiber and coffee husk — here's why it matters

Coca-Cola still has a long way to go.

Coca-Cola Vietnam is switching to new pallets, according to local outlet Tuoi Tre News.

The NetZero Pallet is reportedly made from agricultural waste and is considered a significant step toward replacing conventional pallets, which are commonly used in the storage and transportation of consumer goods. The production and discarding of conventional versions can be damaging to the environment.

The new pallets, produced by AirX Carbon in Vietnam, are being piloted locally in Coca-Cola's automated warehouse system.

The agricultural waste utilized in their production includes coconut fiber and coffee husks. This is designed to replace wood, plastic, and other toxic materials traditionally used in pallet manufacturing and could also support local farmers.

AirX Carbon estimates that creating 60 million of the new pallets could save 10 million trees, recycle two million metric tons of agricultural residue, and capture up to seven million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

As Tuoi Tre News explained in early July, the new pallets are "certified as an effective carbon-capture solution," with each "[sequestering] up to 34 kilograms of carbon dioxide."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Capturing this type of heat-trapping pollution can help mitigate rising global temperatures, with the potential to address numerous climate-related issues, including rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

This material shift from Coca-Cola is another in the company's efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

As one of the world's leading producers of branded plastic waste and amid accusations of greenwashing, the multinational corporation still has a long way to go. But it and other multibillion-dollar businesses are making some strides toward a more sustainable future, demonstrating that it can be done and potentially inspiring further change.

Indeed, AirX Carbon has indicated that other companies in the region may be interested in the alternative pallets. With organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme reportedly involved, wider adoption of the new product may become increasingly feasible.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



