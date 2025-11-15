Coca-Cola announces game-changing initiative that could impact millions: 'A big step to the future'

Coca-Cola announced a new partnership in Egypt aimed at clearing the country's vital canals — and building local jobs in the process.

A press release announced that The Coca-Cola Company in Egypt joined forces with the Waste Management Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Environment to launch a waste collection project focused on canal hotspots in Giza and Qalyubia.

Egypt's canals are lifelines for millions of people. About 85% of the country's water goes toward agricultural irrigation, according to the International Trade Administration. However, inefficient systems and increased pollution have strained this critical supply.

To keep canals clear of plastic and other waste that blocks flow and contaminates water, Coca-Cola will provide local waste collectors with tricycles to help them collect trash from busy areas around Giza and Qalyubia.

Trash that would otherwise clog canals now goes into recycling streams. The initiative protects local waterways, creates jobs, and helps communities improve waste management.

Environmental watchdogs have identified Coca-Cola as the world's largest source of branded plastic waste, yet this partnership showed the company taking steps to reduce the waste it generates.

Aside from helping Egypt keep its water canals clean, the company is also advancing other sustainability goals, such as using plastic-free six-pack holders, deploying electric delivery fleets in Canada, and improving energy efficiency.

These efforts address the growing problem of plastic waste and help safeguard oceans, waterways, and the communities that depend on them. "A big step to the future," one person remarked under Coca-Cola Egypt general manager Hanna Haddad's LinkedIn post.

Progress remains gradual, and transparency plays a key role. Greater awareness of greenwashing helps clarify how major brands approach their sustainability commitments.

While the company is a long way off from its global goal of recovering 70% to 75% of the bottles and cans it puts on the market by 2035, it's moving in the right direction.

"We remain committed to helping create shared value for our business and the communities we serve," Haddad said in the press release.

The partnership shows how eco-friendly initiatives and joint action among brands, corporations, and governments can create visible community benefits while reducing waste at the source.

