Dutch consumer groups ask Brussels to crack down on energy firms over 'clean' gas claims

"We were already working on adjusting the content so that it complies with EU rules."

A coalition of Dutch consumer groups says some energy companies are marketing fossil gas with language that downplays its climate impact, using terms such as "clean," "green," and "sustainable."

As NL Times reports, the complaint is now adding pressure on European regulators to decide whether climate-friendly branding in the energy sector is running ahead of reality.

What happened?

The outlet says Consumentenbond, together with 12 other consumer groups, has filed a complaint with the European Commission and separately reported Dutch companies to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets.

The organizations say some energy providers describe gas products in ways that make their environmental benefits seem greater than they are, per NL Times.

Those named in the complaint include Dutch firms such as ANWB, Greenchoice, and Vattenfall, as well as European energy companies such as Shell, ENGIE, Eni Plenitude, and TotalEnergies.

At the heart of the dispute is the argument that fossil gas does not become climate-friendly simply because a company offsets pollution or promotes net-zero goals.

"That is misleading," the Consumentenbond said, according to the publication. "Especially if consumers through such promises get the impression that the company is already truly becoming more sustainable."

The filing also echoes concerns raised by BEUC, a European consumer organization, which cited research from the University of Leuven suggesting that some corporate climate claims may run afoul of European law.

Why does it matter?

People trying to lower their energy bills and reduce their environmental impact may make choices based on labels such as "green energy" or "clean gas" without realizing that those products can still rely heavily on fossil fuels.

That industry can harm people and communities in costly, dangerous, and often deadly ways.

Burning oil and gas is a major driver of rising global temperatures, fueling extreme weather disasters that destroy homes, livelihoods, and local economies. It also contributes to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, while keeping household energy costs high even as corporate profits rise.

Industry lobbying can further delay cleaner, lower-cost energy solutions that would better protect families and reduce expenses.

Misleading climate claims can slow the shift to genuinely cleaner energy by making fossil-based products appear to be an adequate solution.

That can leave households paying for products they believe are greener than they really are, while delaying the broader move toward lower-cost, lower-pollution energy.

What's being done?

Consumer advocates want regulators to take a harder line on greenwashing in the energy sector, including requiring clearer disclosures and stopping climate claims that could mislead buyers.

One example cited in the complaint was ANWB promoting "green energy" by linking it to offsetting carbon pollution through renewable projects such as wind farms and forest planting, NL Times reported.

The groups argued that offsets wouldn't make gas extraction clean, per the outlet. After the complaint, ANWB removed the page.

"We were already working on adjusting the content so that it complies with EU rules," a spokesperson told NL Times.

Other companies rejected the criticism in comments to the media. For example, Vattenfall disputed the allegations to NL Times.

"We make clear on the website that it concerns natural gas with 10 percent green gas, intended for customers who are still dependent on gas and want to take a first step toward sustainability," they said to the publication.

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