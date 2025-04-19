  • Business Business

Gas company hit with bad news from major banks amid ongoing challenges: 'Downside risk'

"Significant headwinds remain."

by Leslie Sattler
"Significant headwinds remain."

Photo Credit: iStock

The gas company CNX Resources is facing a bleak financial outlook after financial institutions cut their price targets for the stock. Bank of America trimmed its projection from $32 to $27 while maintaining an "underperform" rating, MarketBeat reported.

This downgrade isn't an isolated incident. Morgan Stanley set a $33 price target with an "underweight" rating in March, while Mizuho decreased its target from $38 to $34 with an "underperform" classification. 

Nine analysts rated the stock as a "sell," five went with "hold," and just one offered a "buy" recommendation, creating a consensus "reduce" rating.

These negative assessments reflect broader concerns about dirty fuel companies. Long-term investments in gas and oil producers are becoming riskier as the global economy transitions from dirty energy sources to cleaner ones.

Companies such as CNX Resources, which focuses on gas production in the Appalachian Basin, face challenges as clean energy costs fall. While dirty fuel stocks once represented reliable growth opportunities, many are now underperforming. 

The financial community's pessimism about CNX — with a trading price around $31, down from a 52-week high of nearly $42 — suggests that people are questioning such investments' long-term viability.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This trend doesn't just affect CNX. Recent market data shows that other dirty energy companies are struggling with lower profit margins and regulatory pressures.

Meanwhile, clean energy firms attract investment capital, create sustainable jobs, and generate competitive returns. Though early environmental, social, and governance investment strategies may have had mixed results, the momentum toward cleaner energy solutions remains strong.

"CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%," MarketBeat noted. "On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.18 [earnings per share] for the current fiscal year."

Raymond James analyst John Freeman recently upgraded CNX from "underperform" to "market perform," stating, "While significant headwinds remain for natural gas producers in the current price environment, we believe much of the downside risk is now priced into the stock at current levels."

Do you think fracking should be illegal in America?

Yes — everywhere 👏

Yes — in most areas 👍

In some areas 🤷

No 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x