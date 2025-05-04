Major retirement funds make investment in revolutionary new index: 'We are excited to be part of this initiative'

Retirement fund organizations for the University of Cambridge, the United Nations, and more are investing millions of dollars in a new bond index that cuts dirty energy out of the picture, according to Reuters.

The index was developed by researchers at Cambridge's Department of Land Economy. In a press release, they said, "Approximately 90% of new financing for fossil fuel expansion comes from loans and bonds." This index is their way of changing that.

Anthony Odgers, Cambridge CFO, told Reuters that this is the first bond index to exclude companies based on how they expand fossil fuel production. Before this, bond indices were more direct, excluding by industry rather than practice.

The U.N. will move about $500 million, while Cambridge will move over $250 million. The index was announced in April and is set to be launched by Bloomberg Index Services, Ltd., later this year. Excluded companies can only return if they change their practices.

This development indicates an ongoing global shift away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy sources. According to NPR, the clean energy industry is on track to reach record highs in 2025. Gas plants are becoming increasingly expensive to build, while renewable energy and battery power are cheaper than ever.

Curtailing fossil fuel expansion also benefits the environment. Fossil fuels pollute the air with nitrogen oxides, speeding the planet's warming. And that's just the beginning. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nitrogen oxides don't stay in the air. They find their way back to land, where they are then washed into bodies of water and ruin aquatic ecosystems.

Cambridge's new bond index is great news for those who want to invest in clean energy and halt fossil fuel usage. "We are excited to be part of this initiative whereby asset owners have an index that enables them to invest responsibly," Pedro Guazo, representative of the secretary-general for the investment of the U.N. pension fund, said.

