Life off the power and water grids is becoming harder as cities and counties create regulations that discourage self-sufficient living, according to an analysis of laws across North America provided by Prepper1cense.

What's happening?

While there is no allegation of a purposeful plot against living off the grid and the analysis is not comprehensive across the country, the anecdotal facts paint a picture that many cities are using zoning rules, building codes, and local laws to restrict people who want to disconnect from utilities and live more naturally, whether for financial reasons or to rigidly uphold laws beyond their original intent.

In Cape Coral, Florida, Robin Speronis faced eviction from her home because she chose not to connect to city water. In Clark's Harbour, Nova Scotia, Cheryl Smith couldn't get permission to live in her new house because it lacked wiring for certain systems.

Some places now forbid keeping small animals that provide food. Visalia, California, threatened Gingi Freeman with $1,000 daily fines for having two Nigerian dwarf goats — which are no bigger than medium dogs — that provided milk for her children when she couldn't produce breast milk herself, classifying them as livestock on private property. While perhaps a small yearly fee could be understandable, $1,000 per day was a penalty clearly impossible for anyone to justify paying just to keep a pair of goats.

Similarly, "it could be illegal to keep livestock even on rural property in some parts of Michigan," Dave Jefferson of Prepper1cense noted after the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development allowed local governments to ban animals from residential zones.

Why are these restrictions concerning?

These rules prevent people from making personal choices about how to live more naturally and affordably. When cities ban home gardens, small livestock, or off-grid utilities, they remove options that help people save money and reduce their carbon footprints.

The effects touch families, as parents lose sources of fresh food and people face fines or evictions for choosing Earth-friendly ways to power and run their homes. These barriers make it harder to build strong, self-reliant communities.

What's being done about these restrictions?

People are fighting back — and winning. After 29,000 residents signed a petition supporting Josée Landry and Michel Beauchamp's front yard garden in Québec, the city backed down. Jennifer and Jason Helvenston of Orlando, Florida, started Patriot Garden to encourage others to plant radishes as a peaceful protest, leading to policy changes.

More cities now welcome natural living choices. By sharing stories of success and working together, communities can shape laws that support both people and the planet. The path to living starts with speaking up for our right to make Earth-friendly choices at home.

