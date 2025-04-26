Chipotle makes unexpected investment that could change the future of fast food: 'Could help the entire industry unlock new opportunities'

Chipotle Mexican Grill is taking a bold step forward for sustainable eating by expanding its Cultivate Next venture fund to back two innovative companies using aquatic plants to solve some of the world's major food system challenges.

The fast-casual giant has doubled its investment fund to $100 million, according to Chain Store Age, targeting startups that create plant-based alternatives and reduce harmful pollution. Their latest investments support Plantible, which produces a revolutionary plant protein from duckweed, and CH4 Global, which uses seaweed to dramatically cut methane emissions from cattle.

Plantible's Rubi Protein mimics animal proteins but uses 99% less water through recirculation technology, giving consumers a sustainable protein option that doesn't compromise on taste or texture. CH4 Global's Methane Tamer feed additive can reduce cattle methane emissions by up to 90%, addressing one of the food industry's biggest environmental challenges.

"Plantible's vertically integrated and traceable supply chain aligns with our commitment to ingredient transparency and Food with Integrity standards," said Curt Garner, chief customer and technology officer at Chipotle. "Investing in a like-minded venture that strives to transform the global food supply could help the entire industry unlock new opportunities for plant-based menu offerings."

These investments directly benefit consumers by making sustainable food choices more accessible and affordable. Such innovative approaches can help everyday people reduce their environmental impacts without sacrificing their favorite foods while cutting heat-trapping gas pollution and conserving water resources through more efficient farming methods.

Other companies, such as Coca-Cola and Starbucks, have also been investing in sustainable alternatives to reduce their effects on the environment. Corporate sustainability initiatives represent a growing trend wherein major brands recognize both consumer demand for eco-friendly options and the business benefits of investing in such innovations.

Check out TCD's guide on supporting these initiatives to learn more about how you can be part of the solution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.