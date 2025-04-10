Government enacts major change with global trading ramifications: 'A guarantee for the market's growth'

This kind of market-based approach also helps further similar efforts elsewhere.

In a move that could reshape global pollution policy, China is expanding its carbon trading program to include more than 1,500 companies across the steel, cement, and aluminum industries — three of the country's most energy-intensive sectors.

Announced March 26, this expansion marks a major milestone in China's effort to clean up its heavy industries. Starting this year, companies in these newly added sectors will be required to buy credits if they exceed their pollution allowance. While they'll initially receive enough credits to cover all their 2024 emissions, over time, those allowances will shrink — creating an incentive to cut pollution through cleaner, more efficient practices.

"The steel, cement and electrolytic aluminum industries collectively emit the equivalent of about 3 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year, accounting for 20 percent of China's total carbon dioxide emissions," Pei Xiaofei of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement.

This update to China's emissions trading scheme brings its total covered pollution to a whopping 8 billion metric tons, or over 60% of the country's total. That is a big deal on a global scale since China is the world's largest polluter by volume.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the country has a track record of making progress using carbon trading to promote a green, low-carbon transition in the coal-fired power generation sector. Over the past four years, the carbon pollution of electricity generation has dropped 8.8%, reducing emission control costs by $4.8 billion.

So, why does this matter? For one, it sets a powerful precedent. By placing real costs on harmful carbon pollution, this system encourages polluters to clean up their operations and invest in low-pollution alternatives. That means less pollution in the air and a faster transition to cleaner energy sources.

It also shows how policy changes can push industries to adopt greener practices without disrupting jobs or the economy. As China reduces pollution quotas, companies will have time to upgrade their technologies and shut down outdated facilities.

This kind of market-based approach also helps further similar efforts elsewhere. In the United States, for instance, the Inflation Reduction Act offers major financial incentives to help Americans switch to energy-efficient appliances, electric vehicles, and solar panels — making it easier (and more affordable) for all of us to play a part in cooling down the planet.

As Pei Xiaofei put it, "These efforts have laid a solid foundation and provided a guarantee for the market's growth," all while encouraging a shift toward cleaner, smarter production systems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.