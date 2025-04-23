Traveler shares mind-blowing experience aboard ultra-fast bullet train: 'So luxurious'

"One of the things you want to experience at some point in your life."

A TikToker shared her journey on a Chinese bullet train and couldn't stop raving about the experience.

Charity Baaitse (@charbaaitse) posted a video describing her time on the train and seemed to genuinely love the ride.

She called it "one of the highlights of my recent trip to China," and said, "This was the best way to explore the Chinese countryside."

She gushed about the "beautiful" views, and said the trip was "so therapeutic."

"The train was so clean, so luxurious," she said. "The stations were clean, service is excellent."

She said valets helped her with her luggage to get to her taxi to her hotel. Overall, she was blown away.

"This is one of the things you want to experience at some point in your life," she said.

Bullet trains and high-speed rail are growing at an astonishing rate in China, as the country shifts away from short-range air travel between cities and towards a greener, more affordable rail system that can still arrive in a short amount of time.

The nation has an $82 billion plan to expand its rail system, with 2,600 kilometers of new high-speed rail track being installed in the next six years.

China is pushing the boundaries of the technology to make it even more environmentally friendly, as well. A new train body made from carbon fiber reduces the weight of the cars, which in turn reduces the amount of energy required to power them. Hydrogen fuel is being explored to help slash emissions as well, and a hydrogen-powered train has been debuted.

The country is also looking into trains with projected speeds of upwards of 600 miles per hour, further reducing travel time between cities.

Commenters loved her thoughts on the trip.

"We need this through Africa," one said.

"This is beautiful," said another.

