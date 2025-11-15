Officials enact game-changing ban on 'inhumane' seafood industry practices: 'Has brought serious harm'

Lawmakers in Chile have introduced new legislation that could help protect the country's valuable marine ecosystem.

As reported by Food Ingredients First, Chilean Lower House Representative Marisela Santibáñez has introduced Bill 17913-12, a proposal that seeks to ban the "inhumane farming practices" of octopus farming across Chile. The measure is an attempt to shore up the country's marine biodiversity and prevent the species from being forced into captivity and endangering their well-being.

Seven other members of Congress supported the bill, which was promoted by the local Chilean NGO Fundación Veg. Bill 17913-12 also received assistance from the Aquatic Life Institute in an effort to prioritize the importance of the vital marine species in the country's waters.

"As a country rich in marine biodiversity and coastal communities that depend on healthy oceans, Chile cannot ignore the lessons from other nations where intensive aquaculture has brought serious harm," said Catalina Lopez, director of the Aquatic Animal Alliance, per Food Ingredients First. "This bill reflects Chile's commitment to protecting both animals and our marine ecosystems for future generations."

If Bill 17913-12 is passed, Chile would become the first Latin American country to implement a nationwide ban on octopus farming, aligning itself with a growing international movement against the practice.

Despite the long-term goal of maintaining the balance of the delicate marine ecosystem, some could view the measure as restrictive to the country's fishing industry. This could be especially harmful for communities that are heavily dependent on marine resources.

But according to Ignacia Uribe, founder and CEO of Fundación Veg, Bill 17913-12 would go a long way toward ensuring that Chile's biodiversity thrives for future generations.

"Chile has a unique opportunity to act in advance and prevent the development of an industry that has already proven globally to be unviable and environmentally unsustainable," Uribe said, per Food Ingredients First. "Their industrial farming not only poses serious environmental and health risks but also represents an ethical setback that our country cannot allow."

