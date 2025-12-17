Governor signs $1.5 billion law set to transform how people travel in major US city: 'Forward-looking'

"This new law not only averts the 'cliff,' but preserves affordability."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that pumps $1.5 billion into the state's rail and bus networks every year, reported the Associated Press.

The new law, which will become active in June, rescues Chicago-area transit from looming service reductions that would have affected millions of daily riders. Funding will flow from multiple sources, including a reallocation of taxes collected on gasoline sales and a modest sales tax increase in the Chicago metro area.

The legislation also establishes a brand-new oversight body, the Northern Illinois Transit Authority. It will handle strategic planning and funding decisions, while existing operators such as the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra rail service, and Pace focus on day-to-day operations and the rider experience.

For the 35 million riders who travel through Chicago's transit hubs annually, this means maintained service, planned safety upgrades, and one unified fare collection platform by 2030. A smartphone app will let passengers flag problems in real time, and beginning in 2027, some trained but unarmed personnel will be stationed aboard trains to help riders navigate the system.

The environmental payoff matters, too. Well-funded public transit keeps gas-guzzling cars off the roads, cutting air pollution and carbon output. For cities across the country that face their own transit funding gaps, Illinois offers a potential blueprint they can use to piece together creative revenue solutions.

"Our state is tough and resilient and forward-looking," Pritzker said at the signing ceremony, per the AP. "This new law not only averts the 'cliff,' but preserves affordability and makes transit safer and more reliable."





Not everyone celebrated the deal. State Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove argued that taxpayers in the suburbs are shouldering costs for Chicago's system.

"Taxpayers deserve a long-term, fiscally conservative plan that includes the reforms needed to ensure a world-class, safe, and reliable system," the Republican said, per the AP.

