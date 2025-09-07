Major city makes history with pivotal change to train network: 'A lot of flexibility'

This is a step in the right direction for making transportation cleaner.

As the various negative impacts of burning dirty fuels become clear, alterations to our society can be seen to help move us toward a cleaner future.

Updates by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority include the procurement of 13 battery-electric-powered trains, as reported by Smart Cities Dive.

The battery-electric locomotives will be the first use of this technology with the intent of carrying passengers in North America, while in Germany, France, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia, the technology is already in place, according to Utility Dive.

These dual-powered locomotives will be manufactured in Sacramento, California, by Siemens Mobility and combine the benefits of electric and battery power.

On switching from the two power inputs, Tobias Bauer, CEO for Siemens Mobility North America, said, "The locomotive itself knows where it is and when it has to switch," as quoted by Smart Cities Dive. He also spoke to the long life of the battery power and speed of the locomotive, adding that these trains offer "a lot of flexibility."

A railway in Washington State recently made a similar implementation, swapping out three of its diesel trains for battery-electric ones. The outcome will be 90,000 gallons of diesel fuel cut from their budget and kept from polluting the air.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, an all-electric bus has been rolled out. Since taking public transportation is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, these clean upgrades to communal transit take your pollution-limiting lifestyle up to a whole new level.

On top of the ways diesel fuel and other dirty fuels muddy up our air, diesel exhaust, in particular, has been linked to various human health issues.

This transition by the New York MTA is a step in the right direction for making transportation cleaner. Some other high-tech, environmentally conscious transportation advancements include flying air taxis and solar-powered cars.

Representatives from Siemens Mobility told Smart Cities Dive that they expect the battery-electric passenger locomotives to go into service in 2029.

