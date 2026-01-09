Chevy expects production of this lineup to begin in early spring 2026.

In anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence, Chevy is adding patriotic "Stars and Steel" models to its lineup for 2026, including the Silverado EV, Electrek reported.

Each of the five special-edition vehicles — Silverado EV, Corvette, Silverado LD, Silverado HD, and Colorado — will be assembled in the U.S. and feature American flag and "250" graphics on the hood, along with options that "underscore patriotism," Chevy said in a press release.

The Stars and Steel Corvette will be limited to 250 units across all models, from Stingray to ZR1X, featuring black gloss, red accents, and sill plates. The Silverado EV will have high-gloss black wheels, a new heavy-duty brake system with red piston calipers, and black nameplates.

The 2026 Chevy Silverado EV already offers 494 miles of driving range and can tow up to 12,500 pounds.

This lineup emphasizes the all-electric Silverado EV as a key anniversary model, highlighting the central role of hybrids and EVs in the future of legacy American cars, amid rising fuel costs, emissions concerns, and consumer demand for lower-cost alternatives.

With impressive range and towing capability, the Silverado EV addresses common concerns about EV functionality while offering substantive savings.

Charging an EV is typically cheaper than buying gas, and EVs require less frequent routine maintenance, as they don't need oil changes or fuel system repairs.

EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, reducing harmful air pollution. While battery production is intensive, studies show EVs generate significantly less planet-heating pollution over their lifetimes than gas-powered vehicles.

Charging an EV at home is more convenient and cheaper than relying on public chargers, saving drivers hundreds of dollars each year. For homeowners interested in installing a Level 2 charger, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can boost savings by supplying cheaper energy generated at home. Tools like TCD's Solar Explorer and EnergySage help homeowners connect with vetted installers and obtain hassle-free, competitive quotes.

Chevy expects production of this lineup to begin in early spring 2026, with pricing expected to be announced later.

"The Stars and Steel Collection celebrates a key milestone for the country that not only served as the birthplace of our brand, but has also been its home for nearly 115 years," said Scott Bell, Vice President of Global Chevrolet.

"If I could get a solid trade-in for this, I would. Love those black-out rims and red calipers," one Silverado EV owner on Reddit remarked.

"Why no Colorado EV version … " another wondered.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.