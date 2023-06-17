Chevy just announced a massive update on its upcoming Silverado electric truck: ‘A true, work-capable truck’

The vehicle is still slated to launch at some point in 2023.

General Motors (GM) has announced that its upcoming Chevrolet Silverado electric vehicle work truck (EV WT) will have a much more expansive range than previously expected — the electric pickup truck will support up to 450 miles of range on a single full charge.

GM first announced the Chevy Silverado EV in 2022, estimating that the truck would sustain around 400 miles per charge, according to Car and Driver. However, the estimated 450-mile range has since been certified by the EPA, according to the same source.

“Our engineering team long targeted at least 400 miles of range, but they were able to go above and beyond to achieve this increase,” GM commented, according to Electrek. “Over the past several months, extensive development and testing unlocked the increased 450-mile range. This figure, paired with the ability to charge at 350 kW, makes the Silverado EV WT the choice electric pickup to serve fleet buyers’ needs. After all, this truck wears a Silverado badge — it’s made for tough jobs.”

The vehicle is still slated to launch in 2023, according to Electrek.

The 450-mile range is substantially higher than comparable electric pickups, such as the Hummer EV pickup’s 329-mile range and the Rivian R1T’s 328-mile range, according to Car and Driver.

In addition to the 450-mile-range version, GM will offer a version of the vehicle with a smaller battery pack with a range of around 350 miles, which will be available to drivers “soon after launch” of the preliminary EV, according to Electrek.

Driving EVs is one of the simplest ways to reduce our carbon footprints, as EVs don’t contribute harmful pollution to the atmosphere that contributes to the dangerous overheating of the planet.

“GM Fleet has long provided customers with great products and services, an exceptional customer experience and innovative solutions to meet their unique business needs,” Ed Peper, the vice president of GM Fleet, said in a statement from the company. “We’re excited to launch the Silverado EV, providing customers with a true work-capable truck to help them begin the transition to an electric fleet and assist them in achieving their own sustainability goals.”

