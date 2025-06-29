Chevy shakes up EV market as new model zooms past competitors: 'Building vehicles people want'

"Give them plenty of options and they will buy."

Chevy is turning heads in the electric vehicle space with its all-new Equinox EV, a ride that blends style with sustainability.

Launched in early 2025, the Chevy Equinox EV starts at under $35,000 and delivers up to 319 miles of range, according to Electrek.

That mix of affordability and performance helped Chevy overtake Ford in U.S. EV sales, moving over 37,000 units through May.

The Equinox EV stands out for its sleek style, tech-forward displays, and spacious interior, offering a practical option for families and commuters alike.

For consumers, this means less money spent on gas and maintenance and more time spent enjoying the ride.

Automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota are expanding their hybrid and electric lineups to meet rising demand for greener, more cost-effective options.

General Motors offers 13 electric models, including rugged pickups such as the Silverado EV and the upscale Cadillac Lyriq.

This helped the company claim about 15.5% of the U.S. EV market, more than doubling its share from the year before.

Some critics raise concerns about the environmental toll of battery production and mineral sourcing.

But experts say that mining roughly 30 million tons of minerals per year for clean energy is a far better alternative to extracting and burning 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels annually.

One Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found that gas-powered vehicles produce around 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetimes, compared with about 200 grams for EVs using the U.S. grid.

A Tesla Model 3, for instance, balances out its manufacturing footprint after just 13,500 miles, showing the long-term climate benefits of going electric.

For even bigger savings, EV owners can charge their vehicles at home using solar energy, which is often cheaper than public stations or grid electricity.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

If buying isn't an option, Palmetto's LightReach program offers panel leasing for no money down and locked-in energy rates.

Comments on Electrek's article praised GM for "building vehicles people want," with one user comparing Tesla's current lineup to Ford's early tractor business, warning that "even massive early advantages can fade if you don't keep innovating."

Others pointed to the variety of GM's offerings, saying, "Give them plenty of options and they will buy."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



