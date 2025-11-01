GM reveals new models with incredible price tags: 'Surprisingly great'

Electric vehicles are taking the world by storm, and emerging models with unbeatable prices are making switching to an EV all the more appealing.

According to InsideEVs, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt and its LT model will be the cheapest new electric cars on the market.

The launch edition of the vehicle will come in at $29,990, and soon after, an LT trim will become available for $28,995.

InsideEVs called the new Bolt a "sorely needed addition to America's stubbornly expensive EV market." Other affordable EV models, including the Nissan Leaf, are also available.

Details on the new Bolt include a 255-mile range, 10-80% charging in 26 minutes, and incorporated Google Maps.

Increasing options for EVs, especially affordable ones, are key to making cleaner driving a reality for anyone.

Switching to an electric vehicle is a great decision for anyone looking to save time and money on routine maintenance, such as oil and some fluid changes. The benefits don't stop there, as EVs are also great for Earth: They don't release toxic tailpipe exhaust and have quieter engines, cutting noise pollution.

While common pushback revolves around the fact that millions of tons of minerals still need to be mined for EV batteries, the fact is, we're already extracting billions of tons of dirty fuels from the earth every year, and those are not reusable.

Plus, once you get your hands on an EV, there are added ways to make your purchase help you and the planet.

EV lovers shared their excitement in the comments.

"Surprisingly great little car," one said. "Especially for the money. Glad it's back!"

Another added: "More lower-price options are better. I kind of liked the old Bolt when I test drove it. Now make me an ES-10, Chevy!"

