Outraged shoppers slam luxury retailer for selling secondhand 'runway piece' at egregious price: 'Absolutely not'

Most people probably wouldn't buy a handbag selling for several thousand dollars, let alone $300,000, but that's exactly how much one preowned Chanel purse is going for on the luxury retail site Farfetch.

In the r/Handbags subreddit, one user uploaded a screenshot of the listing for a black 1989 Classic Flap elongated clutch bag, which was apparently the last one left.

It's hard to imagine paying that much for a brand-new purse, much less a secondhand one, and many commenters in the thread echoed that sentiment.

"It's rare for sure but $300k rare? ABSOLUTELY NOT lol," one user said.

"If someone wins the Powerball and then it shows up as SOLD we will know exactly who bought it," joked another.

Some commenters speculated about the reasons behind the outrageous pricing, with one suggesting Farfetch simply wanted to try its luck and see if anyone would be willing to pay that much. Another blamed a "wonky" algorithm for the sky-high price, while someone else who said they collect rare goods thought the price was right for the item since it's rare and contains pure gold.

Whatever the case, it's still for sale as of Dec. 13, so it doesn't seem that people are overly eager to get their hands on it. Even if someone were willing to fork over the cash since it's a collector's item, that still doesn't discount the fact that extraordinarily expensive items have a broader impact beyond just one person's bank account.

For example, brands that sell exorbitantly priced luxury items can create barriers to keeping products and materials in circulation longer, which hurts people's wallets and the environment. The more materials that have to be used to make products, the greater the environmental destruction, especially for resource-hungry items such as handbags.

If you're searching for a decently priced designer purse, thrift shops are an often overlooked option where you can score a great deal. Countless thrifters have snagged handbags from name brands such as Dooney & Bourke and Coach for sometimes hundreds of dollars less than the retail price.

Other Reddit users were shocked about the price of the vintage Chanel bag.

"Haha I remember seeing that and thought maybe it's an error. If it's real that's just ridiculous lol," one said.

"I'm pretty sure I saw something similar to this at What Goes Around in NYC. They said it was unique bc it was a runway piece. The price was crazy high but it was nowhere near that high. Maybe $20k?" shared another.

