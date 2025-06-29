New partnership sets out to tackle harmful issue in banking industry: 'We aim to create a blueprint'

It's easy to see the impact of sustainability initiatives in many direct-to-consumer brands — from the compostable packaging of Annie's macaroni and cheese to the refillable cleaning bottles of Mean Green. However, while one recent sustainability partnership may be occurring mostly behind the scenes, it's just as important and impactful as one you might see on a daily basis.

Ajman Bank, headquartered in the UAE, recently partnered with Canon Middle East to develop a Climate Contribution Project for the bank, according to a press release. The project will focus on two key pillars: offsetting pollution from Canon's print operations and using digital workflow technology to optimize and reduce electricity usage.

The bank will use "sophisticated software tools" to track and calculate all associated heat-trapping pollution from print operations across its locations and partner organizations, including the consumption of ink, paper, and electricity. It will then invest in carbon offset projects to capture and absorb the same measured amount of carbon dioxide elsewhere.

"Managing over 4 million impressions annually, this sustainability initiative will compensate for 25 tons of CO2 emissions, demonstrating both organizations' commitment to environmental responsibility," the press release stated.

Additionally, implementing some of Canon's "intelligent digital workflow solutions" will help the bank to optimize its processes in order to reduce its energy consumption and footprint.

Using carbon offsets has been a popular way for businesses to reach lower net carbon goals, although experts have warned that the offset market has become flooded with subpar options. That's what makes using third-party verification crucial. In this case, Ajman Bank and Canon sought out not one, but two certifications, from both industry-leader Gold Standard and independent verifier Climate Partner.

"At Canon, we are committed to fostering sustainable business practices that align with our philosophy of Kyosei — living and working together for the common good," Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East, stated in the release. "Together, we aim to create a blueprint for responsible and sustainable print operations in the UAE and the Middle East region."

Canon has a global portfolio of certified climate compensation programs, including wind energy developments in Indonesia and India, reforestation efforts, and cookstove programs in Uganda to disincentivize logging.

