Motorist outraged over obnoxious vehicle spotted in downtown traffic: 'Looks like we need to update our ... laws'

A recent Reddit post revealed that Maine, known for its stunning nature and extensive forestlands, is not immune to the creep of today's modern ads.

"This effing tool and his dumb TV truck in Camden," the post's headline read, showing a picture of a man standing next to a big LED-screen truck, advertising ferry adventures from Maine to Canada.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's always nice to come back to Maine after driving through other states that are littered with billboards. Sucks to see crap like this in our scenic town," the OP expressed.

Camden has been a popular tourist destination in Maine for decades. According to the state's website, Camden only has a population of about 5,000, but each summer, thousands more come to visit and experience Camden's small-town charm and scenic views.

When a truck-sized LED billboard comes rolling through town, people notice, and they're not too happy about it.

Aside from being an eyesore, large LED billboards posted on the sides of moving vehicles are extremely distracting for other drivers, which puts pedestrians at risk.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters were also confused about the contradiction of this large advertisement, given Maine's notoriously strict billboard laws that prohibit all off-premise outdoor advertising.

"I've always found it odd that billboards aren't allowed yet it's perfectly OK for every business to have a giant, blinking, blinding, LED sign," one user stated.

"Looks like we need to update our billboard laws, would love to see stricter time limits for political signs too," another commenter suggested.

While marketing is crucial to a business' success, modern advertising encourages a culture of excessive consumption, whether that's clothes or everyday items. All this creates is more waste that ends up in our landfills when people decide they no longer want the products they bought.

Landfills release planet-warming gases like methane into the air, which contribute to rising global temperatures and increase the risk of extreme weather events.

While Camden does receive a lot of consumer attention, is it worth trading in the small town's tranquil environment for a little bit of profit?

One Redditor was particularly concerned about the safety risks of this tactic.

"As someone who has worked retail in Camden twice — (though not now) — it looks like a great way to distract tourist drivers & get tourists crossing the street killed," they wrote. "Camden streets are a hazard WITHOUT truck-sized televisions."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.