State implements total ban on common grocery store item, but residents are skeptical: 'I don't think it will last'

A long-awaited single-use plastic bag ban is officially underway in California, but shoppers are uncertain about its effectiveness.

In 2024, California passed Senate Bill 1052, which prevents retailers from offering single-use plastic bags to customers. The legislation was an effort to address the increasing amount of plastic waste found throughout the state.

As an alternative to the majority of single-use plastic bags, customers are encouraged to use reusable bags instead. Otherwise, they will be charged a 10-cent fee for any paper bag used while checking out at a store.

By 2028, stores must provide only recycled paper bags made from a minimum of 50% postconsumer material.

In December, a few retailers began to implement the ban ahead of its enactment, essentially offering customers a chance to gradually transition to the new policy.

But as Fox 11 reports, shoppers are already at a crossroads regarding the plastic bag ban. While some agree that it was time to ditch plastic and think about sustainability, others disagree with the options that are being provided.

"Paper is fine, it's not like it's a straw. Paper straws suck, paper bags are normal if you double bag and don't yank on the handles too hard," one resident told Fox 11.

"Was there over the holidays and Ralph's was already using the cheap, crumbly paper bags and every customer was complaining. I don't think it will last til the end of the month," another consumer said.

Another resident noted the loopholes tucked away inside the ban. Currently, plastic produce bags are not included in the ban, only fueling the confusion.

"It's illegal to get a plastic bag at checkout, but I can get unlimited plastic bags for free in the produce aisle … make it make sense," they said.

While customers remain skeptical over the ban's efficacy, environmentalists have long supported the movement to phase out plastic products. With fewer plastic bags, communities in California may have more opportunities to clean up polluted areas and reduce the amount of plastic waste.

Since many plastic products are not biodegradable, they can remain in the environment for centuries until breaking down into microplastics.

These tiny plastic particles can then find their way into the soil, waterways, and even local food chains. Over time, microplastics have the ability to be ingested by the human population, potentially leading to a number of severe health issues.

