Officials give green light to major project that will transform electric grid: 'A welcome milestone'

California just got approval to expand its offshore wind capabilities — here's what it's got planned.

The California Energy Commission recently approved over $40 million in grants to "improve waterfront facilities at state ports for floating offshore wind projects," Riviera reported.

The funding will be divided among several projects, including pier evaluations and planning efforts at Port of Long Beach, upgrades to Humboldt Bay Harbor's offshore wind terminal, and the development of a wind terminal at the Port of San Luis Harbor, according to Riviera.

These infrastructure initiatives will accelerate California's transition to renewable energy sources and support the state's goal of complete carbon neutrality by 2045. The construction, support, and maintenance of the new and improved wind hubs will also create thousands of jobs.

Adam Stern, executive director of Offshore Wind California, said the grant approval is "good news for Californian workers and residents who will benefit from gigawatts of reliable, clean offshore wind power. These grants … are a welcome milestone for deploying floating turbines 32-48 km off California's coast," per Riviera.

Besides creating jobs and increasing energy security, wind power offers environmental benefits, like improving air quality and preserving natural resources. The most significant environmental benefit of wind power and other forms of renewable energy is the reduced reliance on finite dirty fuels.

Burning fossil fuels, which include coal, oil, and gas, releases planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. The resulting air pollution is responsible for millions of premature deaths each year.

For California residents, these projects will increase homeowners' access to reliable, safe, clean electricity. The plan is to produce 148,000 megawatts of energy through renewable means — enough to power 25 million homes.

The state is making great progress. In 2024, California's solar, wind, and water produced enough power to meet the state's electricity demand for nearly 100 days.

These projects are a significant stepping stone in California's commitment to clean energy.

"California is demonstrating its continued determination to be a clean-energy leader, despite federal headwinds," Stern stressed. "This action is another important proof point of California's progress and commitment to move forward on offshore wind — to strengthen its energy security and independence, spur a hub for floating technology and jobs, and help secure the state's path to 100% clean electricity by 2045."

