Resident shares photo after noticing obnoxious trend along city streets: 'You have to report it'

"They are illegal."

by Cassidy Lovell
One Redditor was so fed up with illegal signs in their city that they asked for help to get them removed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This city's unsightly signs aren't just annoying — they're illegal.

A Redditor was wondering if the signs around their city, Calgary, were illegally placed, and asked their local subreddit for insight.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"In my neighborhood there is lot of these metal advertisement signs … on municipal property, usually right next to major roads," they wrote. "If all these signs are illegal, why the city is not doing anything about it?"

Their photo shows a large, metal advertisement placed in the center of a grass strip alongside the road. 

Humans can't catch a break from advertising. Ads are everywhere — on search engines, on public transit, in video games, on the side of the road, in the sky, and inside your fortune cookies. We're exposed to thousands of ads each day, every day.

This constant ad exposure encourages people to buy, to consume. Ads work by convincing you that you don't just want this product, you need it. Everyone has it. Don't miss out. 

Social media and the rise of influencers have made this advertising strategy more common and harder to resist. Mass makeup and clothing hauls, organization videos, and unboxings are selling a product, but they're selling the idea of overconsumption, too.

Overconsumption drives overproduction. We're producing far more than we could ever need, and millions of tons of clothing, food, furniture, and other perfectly usable products end up in landfills. Overproduction also consumes a large amount of resources, like water and energy, all while producing vast amounts of air pollution. 

Don't let the ads fool you. You can find what you want and need by shopping at thrift stores, which will help you save money and reduce your carbon impact. 

Commenters confirmed to the poster that the sign is illegal and shared the next steps to get it removed. 

"Yes, they are illegal from a bylaw perspective," one user confirmed. "We have the bylaw for a good reason."

"Such an eyesore on our beautiful city," another resident wrote.

"You have to report it. Use the 311 app and it'll be gone," a third Redditor suggested.

