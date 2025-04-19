Old-school truck driver shares honest review after test driving luxury electric vehicle: 'In literal awe'

After taking a recent test drive of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq Luxury 2 EV, an old-school diesel truck stalwart appears to be sold on the qualities of this new generation vehicle.

A recent post to the r/CadillacOptiq subreddit described a bit of culture shock in moving from a truck that still had hand-cranked windows to one of GM's newest EV options.

They were "in literal awe of the vast field of buttons, switches, and displays," as the user put it, and offered that the "salesman was so patient" since it took about 30 minutes of poking around before they were even ready to take it out on the road.

The self-described "old dog" eventually got the feel for the entry-level SUV and was effusive about most of the mod-cons found in this model. Their fresh perspective made no mention of horsepower or range, instead focusing on the essentials.

"Supercruise is incredible, so smooth," as they noted, and they appreciated the driving experience, adding that it "drives and handles beautifully," with "smooth power delivery and plenty of it."

According to the company's latest quarterly report, its focus on electric vehicles is going swimmingly, sharing that GM is the "fastest growing high volume EV manufacturer, doubling market share in 2024."

Among its latest models are the Cadillac Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq, and Escalade IQ. With other brands like Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC also under its wing, the company's now taken the No. 2 spot for EV sales, behind top-selling Tesla.

This renewed dedication to electric vehicles is good news for the environment and your wallet.

They are incredibly energy efficient, getting up to 91% out of the energy from their batteries and regenerative braking systems, while gas-guzzlers max out at 25% efficiency in converting gas to

movement, as the EPA explained.

There are also financial incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act to offset the cost of these more sustainable vehicles, although those may not last for long, so you should act quickly.

The original poster added, "At this point my biggest concern is if the dealer will honor the EV credit at point of sale," which seems to illustrate the point, adding, "I sensed resistance and honestly that will be the deciding factor on if I own this dream car or am forced to walk away."

"Interesting and encouraging review from the perspective of someone considering a big leap in technology," said one Reddit user.

To perhaps lighten the mood, a commenter on Reddit added, "Very strange that an 'old dog' is posting on Reddit?"

