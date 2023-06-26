General Motors’ highly anticipated ‘Tesla killer’ vehicle expected to begin production by 2024

The new model “promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology , and performance” as its predecessor.

General Motors (GM) is the newest car manufacturer in the race for the title of “Top Electric Vehicle (EV).”

According to TheStreet, GM announced that it would be introducing an all-electric version of its beloved Cadillac Escalade SUV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ SUV, later this year.

General Motors noted in its May 22 press release that the Escalade IQ “promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years.” However, the press release did not include information about the Escalade IQ’s starting price or the vehicle’s range.

Tesla had the top-selling EVs of manufacturers in the United States in 2022, followed by Ford. GM received some recognition as the top U.S. automobile manufacturer in terms of sales, but it has since been quiet on the EV front, per TheStreet.

The two current EV models in the GM portfolio include the Cadillac LYRIQ, an SUV already in production, and CELESTIQ, a luxury sedan set to hit the market in 2024.

It’s unlikely that the Escalade IQ will share the same features, modalities, and technologies as its internal combustion engine namesake. For starters, it will be powered by GM’s Ultium modular battery platform — which rivals batteries of competitors like Tesla and Ford.

The weight distribution and power of this battery system suggest that the Escalade IQ may drive like a sportier and more lightweight SUV, which stands in stark contrast to the driving style of the current Escalade model.

GM’s expansion into the EV market shows a tremendous shift of interest in companies toward EVs and surmounting competitiveness among manufacturers in the EV market.

In addition, the shift in interest from passenger sedans to large SUVs like the Escalade further suggests EVs dominating role in the car industry — and the potential for EVs to outpace non-EVs within the coming decade.

GM is expected to begin production of the Escalade IQ, which TheStreet has dubbed a “Tesla Killer,” no later than early 2024.

