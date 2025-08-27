Retiree shares surprising reactions after comparing his Tesla with Chinese EV: 'Troublesome'

He is now considering making a major change.

A retiree was able to get his hands on both a Tesla and a car from Chinese EV company BYD. The differences don't reflect well on the embattled Tesla.

What's happening?

John Romer, an Alabama man, shared his experience driving a Tesla and a BYD hybrid vehicle with Business Insider. Despite high tariffs on Chinese EVs, Romer lives part-time in Mexico, which allowed him to secure a BYD vehicle.

While he admitted that it was "comparing apples and oranges" to examine an EV and a hybrid, he preferred the BYD.

He said he wanted to get a full electric BYD, but the infrastructure in his community in Mexico is not equipped for it yet. He praised BYD's safety features, including blind-spot warning and automatic braking.

Romer observed that his Tesla is a bit "troublesome." He cited issues with the car's Autopilot system, vehicle construction, and a 3D model display that is less accurate than BYD's.

He had considered giving his Tesla to his grandson and driving the BYD full-time.

Why is this concerning for Tesla?

Tesla has faced many challenges this year. These include volatile stock performance, targeting from vandals, and brain drain at the company.

BYD has been aggressively competing with Tesla in global markets. Romer said that BYD has become increasingly popular in Mexico, with dealerships popping up across the country.

BYD has also grown significantly in Europe, where it is positioned to make 300,000 EVs annually by 2030.

This has raised questions for Tesla owners, as some have considered trading in their cars for other electric models. Unfortunately, while BYD has proved to be a worthy option for people around the world, it's difficult to get one in the U.S.

What can potential EV drivers do?

Ultimately, it's good that there is more competition in the electric vehicle market, even if it adds to Tesla's problems. This puts more power in the hands of the consumer because they have more options.

Many drivers have been looking for alternatives to Tesla because of the recent headlines about the company. Luckily, there seems to be heightened awareness about the new competitors in the space.

It does not appear that people are dissuaded from switching to EVs. This is a relief not only for the environment, but also for drivers' wallets. EVs can save motorists $1,500 on gas and maintenance costs annually.

