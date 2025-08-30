Automaker unveils incredible new electric model with $12,000 price tag: 'Now one of the most affordable EVs'

"I think this class of car will make a major difference."

Chinese automaker BYD just introduced another model to its range of impressively affordable electric vehicles.

According to Electrek, BYD unveiled the Atto 1 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in July.

The Standard Range Dynamic trim has a range of about 185 miles. The Long Range Premium trim has a larger battery that offers a range of over 235 miles.

What makes this new EV stand out from the competition is that the standard version costs the equivalent of just $12,000, while the premium costs $14,500.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a new EV in the United States is over $55,500. The Atto 1 costs a fraction of that, but is currently not available in the U.S.

The benefits of owning an EV are substantial, from financial savings to environmental advantages.

EV owners can save money on fuel and maintenance. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs don't need oil or fluid changes, reducing the routine cost of maintenance. Electric cars are also zippy and fun to drive, but have quieter engines to reduce noise pollution.

They also reduce air pollution caused by tailpipe emissions. An MIT study found that gas-powered vehicles create an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes. EVs only create 200 grams of pollution per mile, and that includes emissions created from charging batteries.

Reducing tailpipe pollution creates cleaner, safer air for everyone and helps slow climate change. EVs can lessen the environmental impact of driving even more when charged using solar panels.

If you install solar panels on your home, you can reduce your utility bills and lower the cost of powering your car. Installing solar panels is affordable when you use EnergySage's free tools to compare local quotes and find a trusted installer.

People in the Electrek comment section were thrilled about this low-cost EV.

The top comment read, "I think this class of car will make a major difference in many countries with several billion people aspiring to have car ownership."

Someone else said, "The days of $1,000 top-of-the-line EVs are not that far away."

Another person noted the benefits of combining EV ownership with solar panels, commenting, "These inexpensive nice Chinese EVs combined with dirt cheap solar PV are going to be a MASSIVE game-changer for the global South."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.