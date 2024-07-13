Tech YouTuber shows what it's like to drive an EV Hummer

It's a ton of fun to drive a massive truck, but an electric one decked out with gadgets? That's a whole other level of excitement. American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, or "MKBHD," has provided curious minds with a peek inside the experience on his channel Auto Focus.

The truck in question is the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, which released its first model back in 2022 but still feels eye-popping in 2024. It's a beast of a vehicle at 9,000 pounds—comparatively, a Honda Civic is 3,000 pounds. MKBHD describes the truck interior as nice, saying it feels like a normal truck but is wider and has lots of storage in the backseat. He says it also drives a lot like a normal truck but can get "horrifyingly fast."

"It is kind of crazy that something that weighs 9,000 pounds has any business doing that," he says. "That's what horsepower will get you."

The car has tons of exciting and futuristic features. The screen features "crazy" animations, including different ones for changing driving modes. The rearview mirror is a camera — its zoom ratio can be changed, and it can be pointed further up or down. Marques says the No. 1 game-changer is rear-wheel steering, with a "crab walk" mode that will rotate the truck's wheels.

He summarizes that the overall standouts of the truck are its sheer size, the gadgets, and the excellent range — 300 to 330 miles — despite its extreme weight, which makes it unable to traverse bridges and overpasses that restrict vehicles over eight tons.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, burning dirty energy such as gasoline and diesel releases carbon dioxide — a planet-warming gas — into the atmosphere. Air pollution from transportation comprises 29% of total planet-warming gases in the U.S., making transport the largest contributor. That's why many are opting for electric vehicles.

Though some are concerned about the pollution created during the battery manufacturing and charging process, even cars with the dirtiest batteries are cleaner than cars with no batteries at all.

Others still have concerns about the environmental impact of mining for elements needed in battery production, and while we do need to dig up millions of tonnes of minerals for the clean energy transition, it is important to note that we are digging billions of tonnes of fossil fuels out of the Earth each year, and it's that we're trying to replace.

Viewers took to the comments to praise MKBHD for his insight and to express their opinions about the Hummer EV.

"This car is a massive feat of engineering," one user said, "and could be absolutely terrifying in negligent hands."

