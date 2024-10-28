Creator shares genius hack for transforming common household item into elegant storage: 'Love this'

It allows you to build a beautiful, organized pantry without spending a dime.

Want to build your collection of matching glass jars without breaking the bank?

One savvy creator shared a genius hack for transforming pasta sauce jars into beautiful storage containers. The hack requires no special products.

The scoop

TikToker LivingPlanetFriendly (@livingplanetfriendly) demonstrated how to easily remove labels from Classico sauce jars, which are actually Mason jars in disguise.

"I love the aesthetic of a low-waste life, but matching glass jars are expensive," she explains in her viral video.

Her solution? Put a jar inside a bowl and fill both with hot water, let them sit for five minutes, and watch the label glide right off.

She recommends using steel wool for any stubborn residue, though many commenters shared their own tried-and-true methods. As a bonus, she waters her houseplants with the cooled-down water afterward, making this truly a zero-waste hack.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

This money-saving trick helps you build a beautiful, organized pantry without spending a dime on new containers. While similar-sized Mason jars can cost $3-$5 each, pasta sauce jars are essentially free since you're already buying the sauce.

Plus, reusing these jars keeps perfectly good glass out of the recycling stream (or worse, landfills). While glass is recyclable, reusing is even better. It saves the energy and resources needed for recycling. When millions of Americans choose to reuse rather than recycle, we significantly reduce the strain on our waste management systems and protect our oceans from pollution.

What everyone's saying

The hack struck a chord with viewers looking to save money while living more sustainably.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Before you peel the sticker off..just fill it with hot water and leave for 5 min..the WHOLE sticker will come off," one commenter confirmed.

Others chimed in with their own removal methods: "If any stickiness from the sticker is left, you can use lemon, essential oil, or WD40 to remove it!"

The hack's simplicity excited many viewers, who flooded the post with comments like "love this."

With inflation hitting household budgets hard, this simple hack proves you don't need to spend money to create an Instagram-worthy, organized home while helping the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.