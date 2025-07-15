Manufacturer unveils innovative product that solves major issue with grocery store turkeys: 'Will certainly make it stand out on the shelf'

Eco-conscious shoppers might find themselves torn about all the wasteful packaging at the grocery store.

The good news is that Amcor, a global manufacturer of sustainable consumer and health care packaging, has developed a more sustainable shrink bag for turkey breasts.

The new Perflex bag for Butterball turkeys utilizes a built-in handle to reduce material waste, Sustainable Packaging News reported.

In a press release, Amcor detailed that its new bag results in a "22% reduction in carbon footprint, 23% reduction in nonrenewable primary energy demand, [and] 22% reduction in water consumption."

Plastics are made from dirty energy sources, including crude oil and natural gas. While the new Perflex bag is still made from plastic, using less plastic is still a positive change.

The innovation can be a strong step forward in reducing waste. According to Our World in Data, packaging accounts for around 40% of the world's plastic waste. Reducing the amount of waste from this packaging reduces harmful pollution and the strain on landfill space.

It can take plastic up to 500 years to decompose in a landfill, the United Nations said. In the United States, 27 million tons of plastic were sent to a landfill in 2018.

Reducing plastics also helps to cut down on microplastics — small bits of plastic that can leach into soil, end up in waterways, and have been found in organs throughout the human body.

Although research into the effects of microplastics on human health is still fresh, studies point to potential reproductive issues and cancer risks.

Brands like Amcor are leading the way in sustainable food packaging. Offering low-plastic or no-plastic packaging allows shoppers to make eco-conscious choices that can align their grocery needs with their ideals.

Valerie Saint Sing, senior brand manager for Butterball, told Sustainable Packaging News: "This sleek new packaging will certainly make it stand out on the shelf."

