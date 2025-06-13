Scientists develop game-changing product that could compete with Ziploc: 'Significant advancement'

Experts working at National Taiwan University are developing a food packaging wrap that doesn't linger in the environment for hundreds of years after being tossed, according to a news release from the team.

If successful, the invention could challenge products from Ziploc and other packaging brands that cause environmental damage in landfills.

Common plastics that form our toothbrushes, cups, straws, and food storage can take hundreds of years to decompose, breaking down into harmful microplastics, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The product from Taiwan's cleaner, biodegradable attributes are thanks to a unique mix of ingredients.

"Bacterial cellulose, chitosan, and waterborne polyurethane were selected as the main components for their alignment with sustainability criteria," the experts wrote in the release.

Bacterial cellulose is a biodegradable form of the substance synthesized by bacteria. Chitosan is found in insect cuticles, crustacean shells, and some fungal cell walls. The polyurethane being used is environmentally friendly, as well, per reports from ScienceDirect.

When separate, the materials don't do much for spoilage protection and degradability, according to the team. But when they combined them with advanced spraying methods, the novel packaging was formed.

The first spray embeds the chitosan in the cellulose matrix. A sodium ion-driven mercerization treatment stabilizes it. Then, the safer polyurethane coating makes it ready for storing and heating food, all per the release.

A graphic published by the university shows the film as being robust and transparent, with the ability to preserve freshness. It is antimicrobial and, importantly, breaks down after it's used.

"These strategies are designed to minimize energy use and avoid toxic or high-energy-density materials. Built with sustainability in mind, the … films strike a balance between strength, flexibility, and food preservation, matching the performance of commercial zipper bags," per the release.

The team wrote that films make up about 40% of the world's plastic waste. The trash is part of a staggering amount of harmful single-use items tossed each year. The United Nations Environment Program estimated that 2,000 garbage truck loads of it are jettisoned into our oceans, rivers, and lakes daily.

As these materials degrade over centuries, they turn into small plastic pieces that are covering the Earth and entering our bodies. Scientists are still studying the human health implications, but experts are linking the infiltrators to a growing list of medical risks that include liver complications.

In answer, innovators are creating better products. British Crisp Co. has developed a biodegradable chip bag. A South Korean team is turning rice into a cleaner food packaging film. And Princeton researchers are transforming egg whites into fascinating filters that can pull microplastics from the ocean.

Consumers can support these efforts by buying eco-friendly products and plastic-free packaging. Better yet, you can ditch throwaway utensils entirely. Reusable food containers and water bottles can save you cash while preventing more landfill waste.

Current brands, including Ziploc, have recently been sued over safety concerns about microplastic releases when the bags are microwaved and frozen.

Taiwan professor Ying-Chih Liao sees his team's breakthrough as an answer to those "petrochemical counterparts."

"By integrating sustainable material selection and processing methods, this study contributes a small yet significant advancement toward positioning cellulose-based materials as viable alternatives," the expert said in the release.

