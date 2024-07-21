Burger King announces game-changing update for select restaurants: 'To make our business model even more energy efficient'

"This is an initiative that adds value to our commitment."

More than 750 Burger King restaurants in Spain are about to start frying up Whoppers, Doble Whoppers, and all their other hamburguesas using clean, renewable energy after the global fast food chain signed a deal with a major Spanish utility company, PV Tech reported.

Spanish company Iberdrola will supply a total of 1,500 gigawatt-hours of solar energy from its Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic plant, located in the Cáceres province of western Spain, to all Burger King restaurants in the country.

"This is an initiative that adds value to our commitment to the use of green energy, to make our business model even more energy efficient," said Luis Hérault, the CEO of Restaurant Brands Iberia, which manages Burger King franchises in Spain and Portugal. "Iberdrola is undoubtedly the outstanding partner with which to work hand in hand to achieve this goal, as we have been working together for three years, with magnificent results."

As consumers become more climate-conscious, brands across the globe are facing increasing pressure to limit the amount of pollution they produce. Switching from dirty energy — which is largely responsible for the overheating of our planet — to clean, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar is a great start.

Another fast food chain, Wendy's, recently made a similar move, partnering with a community solar provider and announcing that 140 of its franchises across New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts will be partially powered by solar energy.

In addition to helping our planet by not burning as much gas and oil, the companies that turn toward renewable energy will save money in the long term.

"With this agreement, both companies endorse our commitment to a cleaner and smarter future," said Iberdrola España's director of customer business, David Martínez. "Renewables have proven their ability to supply energy at affordable and stable prices and long-term PPAs have become a useful tool for managing the electricity supply of large consumers committed to green and sustainable consumption. Such long-term agreements are increasingly important to enable progress in decarbonisation and sustainability of the economy."

